Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PDPYF – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and traded as low as $0.52. Painted Pony Energy shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 35,200 shares changing hands.

Painted Pony Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $83.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About Painted Pony Energy

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in British Columbia, Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia.

