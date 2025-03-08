Park Aerospace Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:PKE)

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%.
Park Aerospace has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.
Park Aerospace Price Performance
NYSE:PKE opened at $13.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.40. Park Aerospace has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $16.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.14.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised Park Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.
Park Aerospace Company Profile
Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.
