Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,025 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $52,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PH. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $777.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $791.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $795.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $739.06.

Shares of PH opened at $635.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $492.71 and a 1-year high of $718.44. The stock has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $664.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $650.47.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

