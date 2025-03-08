Parkland (TSE:PKI) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at CIBC

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Parkland Price Performance

Parkland stock opened at C$36.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.86. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$30.09 and a 52 week high of C$45.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parkland

In other news, Director James Allan Neate bought 5,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$33.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$166,450.00. 20.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

