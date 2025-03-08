Paul Mcnab Sells 9,034 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) EVP Paul Mcnab sold 9,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $100,187.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,014.75. The trade was a 18.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Viavi Solutions Trading Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ VIAV opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -60.77 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 29.2% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 17.1% in the third quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 1,705,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,385,000 after purchasing an additional 249,554 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth $25,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 33.5% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 206,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 53.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIAV
About Viavi Solutions
Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Viavi Solutions
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.