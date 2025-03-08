Paul Mcnab Sells 9,034 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) EVP Paul Mcnab sold 9,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $100,187.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,014.75. The trade was a 18.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Viavi Solutions Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -60.77 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 29.2% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 17.1% in the third quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 1,705,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,385,000 after purchasing an additional 249,554 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth $25,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 33.5% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 206,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 53.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $10.60 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.72.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIAV

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.