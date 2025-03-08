PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Lessened by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,361 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in PayPal by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 344.3% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in PayPal by 186.1% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL opened at $70.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.97 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

