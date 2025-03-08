PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 888,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 94,300 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNN. Segra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Denison Mines by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,268,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,431,000 after buying an additional 10,140,540 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,879,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305,332 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 499.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,127,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,790 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 41.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,292,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 963,100 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 6,560.7% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 802,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 789,979 shares during the period. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denison Mines stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. Denison Mines Corp. has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $2.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

