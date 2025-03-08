PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $4.45 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin comprises approximately 1.5% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 20,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,318,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,610,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $635.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $664.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $650.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $492.71 and a 12 month high of $718.44.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $791.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $788.00 to $842.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $777.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $739.06.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

