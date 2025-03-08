PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $9.29 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. trimmed its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for 3.1% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $9,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RY shares. TD Securities lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RY stock opened at $115.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $95.84 and a 1 year high of $128.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.59.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a $1.0251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.96%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.