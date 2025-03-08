PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 68,790 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 187,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 68,790 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVE. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 8.1% in the third quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 76,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 40,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

NYSE CVE opened at $12.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $21.90.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.1269 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 40.50%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.