PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Takes Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

NYSE:PAAS opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.80 and a beta of 1.28. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $815.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.20 million. Analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.08.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Featured Stories

