Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

PEB has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James set a $14.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.14.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Up 3.8 %

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average is $13.09. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.30%.

Institutional Trading of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 815.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

