Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) CEO Adam Elsesser Sells 61,600 Shares

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) CEO Adam Elsesser sold 61,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.59, for a total value of $17,469,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,069.84. The trade was a 79.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Friday, December 20th, Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $3,644,400.00.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $275.07 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $310.00. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 809.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.14.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $315.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.63 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Penumbra by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth about $760,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 122,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,002,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. Cache Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Penumbra from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Penumbra from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Penumbra from $232.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.64.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

