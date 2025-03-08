Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Director Richard S. Lochen, Jr. Purchases 1,000 Shares

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) Director Richard S. Lochen, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.12 per share, with a total value of $47,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,118.48. The trade was a 6.20 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peoples Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIS opened at $46.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.26 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The company has a market cap of $468.47 million, a P/E ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 0.56.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.17). Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 3.70%. Equities analysts expect that Peoples Financial Services Corp. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Financial Services Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.6175 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hovde Group increased their price objective on Peoples Financial Services from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens raised shares of Peoples Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 58.6% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 45,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 16,753 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 14.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 27,463 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 377.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 16,164 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 304.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 45.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 15,802 shares during the last quarter. 31.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

