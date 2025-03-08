Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Short Interest Update

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the January 31st total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFIS. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of Peoples Financial Services from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stephens upgraded Peoples Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIS opened at $46.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average of $49.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $468.47 million, a P/E ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 0.56. Peoples Financial Services has a 12 month low of $36.26 and a 12 month high of $59.70.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.17). Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 8.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peoples Financial Services will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.6175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.58%.

In other Peoples Financial Services news, Director Richard S. Lochen, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Peoples Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.12 per share, for a total transaction of $47,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,118.48. This trade represents a 6.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFIS. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

