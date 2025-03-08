Permanent Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 4,575 TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,540,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,199 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,180,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,205,000 after buying an additional 2,840,800 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,661,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,426,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,456,000 after buying an additional 635,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,139,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,493,000 after buying an additional 356,306 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.64.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, EVP Venkat Achanta sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $174,342.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,095,112.82. This trade represents a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,488 shares in the company, valued at $5,568,076.80. This represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,021 shares of company stock worth $383,041. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $86.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $66.07 and a 52 week high of $113.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.12 and its 200-day moving average is $98.38.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.14). TransUnion had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.51%.

TransUnion declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

