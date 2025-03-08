Permanent Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 11,105 PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 236,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 168,736 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 101,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of PML stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average is $8.68. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $9.52.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0395 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

