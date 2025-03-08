Permanent Capital Management LP Makes New $320,000 Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total transaction of $5,382,514.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,820,952.50. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.81, for a total value of $349,026.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,854.83. This represents a 28.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,268 shares of company stock worth $11,536,378. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $535.00 to $641.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.79.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK stock opened at $644.92 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $464.42 and a one year high of $653.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $600.67 and a 200-day moving average of $567.36.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

