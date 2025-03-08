Permanent Capital Management LP Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 646 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.37.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total transaction of $33,673,167.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,466,850. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 422,452 shares of company stock valued at $153,659,530 over the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $262.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $367.78 and a 200-day moving average of $318.03. The company has a market cap of $844.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.76, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.