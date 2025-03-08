Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR) CAO Sells $38,288.62 in Stock

Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $38,288.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,525.36. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Permian Resources Stock Up 1.9 %
PR stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 4.30. Permian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $18.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40.
Permian Resources Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on PR
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 32.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 18,025 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Permian Resources by 151.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Permian Resources by 42.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 59,099 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Permian Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,002,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,082,000 after acquiring an additional 43,885 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 25.7% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.
About Permian Resources
Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Permian Resources
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.