Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) Earns Sector Outperform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a sector outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CATX. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Perspective Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perspective Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

Institutional Trading of Perspective Therapeutics

Shares of NYSE:CATX opened at $2.61 on Friday. Perspective Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 3,994.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,504,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370,392 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,799,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,014,000 after acquiring an additional 355,685 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,938,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,375,000 after acquiring an additional 120,991 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,304,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 882,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,190,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,812 shares during the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

