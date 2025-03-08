Pharmaceutical Stocks To Research – March 7th

Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer, AbbVie, Gilead Sciences, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Johnson & Johnson are the seven Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are equity shares of companies involved in researching, developing, producing, and marketing medications and other health-related products. Their performance is often influenced by factors such as regulatory approvals, clinical trial outcomes, and market competition, making them both an opportunity for innovation-driven growth and exposure to the inherent risks of the healthcare industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $43.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $869.49. 2,897,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116,267. The stock has a market cap of $824.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $711.40 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $824.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $849.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of MRK traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,931,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,982,678. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $81.04 and a one year high of $134.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRK

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.74. The company had a trading volume of 34,826,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,318,352. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average is $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PFE

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,763,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012,623. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.47. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $153.58 and a fifty-two week high of $215.66. The firm has a market cap of $378.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $1.93 on Friday, reaching $117.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,613,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,932,111. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.50. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $118.27. The firm has a market cap of $147.02 billion, a PE ratio of 318.83, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.56. The company had a trading volume of 11,338,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,252,033. The company has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.00. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $63.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMY

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.39. 4,169,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,000,601. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $169.99. The firm has a market cap of $403.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Featured Articles