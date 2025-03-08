PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) CEO David A. Lorber Acquires 1,000 Shares

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Free Report) CEO David A. Lorber bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.92 per share, with a total value of $53,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 142,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,664,458.40. This trade represents a 0.71 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PhenixFIN Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PFX opened at $54.01 on Friday. PhenixFIN Co. has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average is $48.52. The company has a market cap of $109.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Get PhenixFIN alerts:

PhenixFIN Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from PhenixFIN’s previous dividend of $1.31. PhenixFIN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.89%.

Institutional Trading of PhenixFIN

About PhenixFIN

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFX. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its position in PhenixFIN by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 155,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN in the 4th quarter worth about $507,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN during the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of PhenixFIN during the fourth quarter valued at about $973,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in PhenixFIN in the fourth quarter worth about $992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PhenixFIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhenixFIN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.