Philip Austin Jr. Singleton Buys 15,000 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,508,467.20. This represents a 2.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Philip Austin Jr. Singleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 19th, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton purchased 13,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $241,800.00.

OneWater Marine Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ONEW stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.24. OneWater Marine Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $31.36. The company has a market capitalization of $277.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 2.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.30. OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

ONEW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on OneWater Marine from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on OneWater Marine from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on OneWater Marine from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on OneWater Marine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Institutional Trading of OneWater Marine

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,853,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,219,000 after buying an additional 216,410 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,676,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,134,000 after buying an additional 29,468 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 229,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 28,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

Featured Stories

