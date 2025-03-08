Pillar Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,575 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYBT. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 17,469 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,255,000. Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 250,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 397.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $69.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.84. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.