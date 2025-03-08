Pillar Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 354,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,515,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 11.1% of Pillar Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,088,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 13,350.8% in the 4th quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 985,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,328,000 after buying an additional 978,212 shares during the period. Triune Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,645,000. Wealth Management Nebraska purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,097,000. Finally, Timonier Family Office LTD. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,032,000.

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.09 and a 52 week high of $44.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.07.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

