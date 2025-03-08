Pillar Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 18,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.6% of Pillar Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,684,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,672 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 16,165,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,929,000 after purchasing an additional 85,250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,464,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,122,000 after purchasing an additional 190,971 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 14,005,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,795,000 after purchasing an additional 308,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,270,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,140,000 after purchasing an additional 434,623 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $45.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.56. The firm has a market cap of $118.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.