Pillar Financial Advisors LLC Invests $34,000 in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAX. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 427.1% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,006.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $26.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average of $25.89. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $27.33.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

