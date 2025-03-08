Pillar Financial Advisors LLC Invests $760,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Pillar Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTES. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,693,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 356.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 57,057 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,719,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 617,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,580,000 after acquiring an additional 35,133 shares during the period. Finally, Passive Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,515,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VTES stock opened at $100.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.57 and a 200 day moving average of $100.80. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.29 and a 52 week high of $101.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2289 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

