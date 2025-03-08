Pillar Financial Advisors LLC Invests $93,000 in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Ameren
In related news, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 4,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $492,275.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,966,471.94. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total transaction of $557,535.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,781.28. This represents a 11.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,712 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on AEE
Ameren Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of Ameren stock opened at $98.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.66. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.39 and a fifty-two week high of $104.10.
Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ameren Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 64.25%.
About Ameren
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ameren
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 Steady ETFs for Cautious Investors Facing Market Turbulence
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.