Pillar Financial Advisors LLC Takes $286,000 Position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 659.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. 24.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John T. Rippy sold 3,082 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $203,381.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,698.95. This trade represents a 11.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Feaster sold 1,406 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $93,386.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,805.26. The trade was a 24.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Republic Bancorp from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Read Our Latest Report on Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of RBCAA opened at $66.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $80.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.46.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.22). Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 20.05%.

Republic Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.42%.

About Republic Bancorp

(Free Report)

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBCAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.