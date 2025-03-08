Pillar Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.4% of Pillar Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after acquiring an additional 35,884,088 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,232,829,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after buying an additional 9,993,736 shares during the last quarter. Kedalion Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,424,795,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $529.51 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $453.90 and a 12 month high of $563.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $548.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $538.68.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.