PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,605 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,146,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,644,000 after purchasing an additional 703,231 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,049,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,605,000 after buying an additional 118,104 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,875,000. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,603,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,557,000 after buying an additional 694,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Investment Center Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 1,365,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,387,000 after buying an additional 104,271 shares during the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PYLD opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.22. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $26.70.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.