Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 47.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 123,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,756,000 after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $117,005.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,245,040.92. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.83.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $79.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.99. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $63.31 and a 52-week high of $95.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.19%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

