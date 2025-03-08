Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Reduces Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth $26,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 57.8% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth $44,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth $52,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $405.40 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.03.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total transaction of $1,388,635.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,970.80. This represents a 25.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $409.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $93.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.21 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $390.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.88.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

