Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 266 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $351,766,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,493,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,314,000 after purchasing an additional 558,227 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1,272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 265,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,199,000 after buying an additional 245,829 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,067,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $170.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $186.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.91.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $167.38 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $119.31 and a 52-week high of $205.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.03 and a 200-day moving average of $166.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.