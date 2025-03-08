Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Trims Position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.7% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Price Performance

Shares of SBS opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

