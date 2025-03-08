Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Trims Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. FMR LLC raised its position in Carvana by 90.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,361,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882,656 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,953,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 1,454.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 538,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,754,000 after buying an additional 503,824 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,866,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,531,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carvana news, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 24,845 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.90, for a total value of $6,159,075.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,029 shares in the company, valued at $37,440,089.10. The trade was a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 1,362 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total value of $367,848.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,240 shares in the company, valued at $41,387,059.20. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,629 shares of company stock valued at $30,866,419. Insiders own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE CVNA opened at $188.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.86 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.64. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.61 and a fifty-two week high of $292.84.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Carvana from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Carvana from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.94.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

