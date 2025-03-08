PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $456.85 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,901,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,136 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $456,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $228.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.33. The stock has a market cap of $225.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $209.81 and a 52-week high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

