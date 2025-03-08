PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $711.47 Million Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,330,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,579 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Kontoor Brands worth $711,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,314,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $654,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,559,000 after purchasing an additional 35,932 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 18,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 206.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $60.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.68. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.95 and a 52-week high of $96.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 73.99% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on KTB shares. Barclays cut their target price on Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Kontoor Brands from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.17.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

