PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,774,135 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 887.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,086,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,774,135 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $222,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $591,000. M&G PLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 24,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,124,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in Lam Research by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in Lam Research by 60.2% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $430,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $79.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.82. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This trade represents a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

