PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 38,331 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,271,184 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 38,331 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $252,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DIS opened at $105.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.30 and its 200-day moving average is $103.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $83.91 and a one year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.64.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,870.70. This trade represents a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

