PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 5,055 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $200,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,688 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $494,903,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 674,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,585,000 after buying an additional 510,798 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,222,539,000 after buying an additional 501,703 shares during the period. Finally, Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,429,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $575.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $619.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $606.86. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $478.25 and a 1-year high of $648.76. The firm has a market cap of $79.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

