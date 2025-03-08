POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $49.25, but opened at $50.61. POSCO shares last traded at $51.31, with a volume of 57,658 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Get POSCO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on POSCO

POSCO Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On POSCO

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 2,229.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after buying an additional 76,719 shares during the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in POSCO in the third quarter worth $11,373,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in POSCO in the third quarter valued at $3,497,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in POSCO by 32.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 253,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,711,000 after purchasing an additional 61,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of POSCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,191,000.

About POSCO

(Get Free Report)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.