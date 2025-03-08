PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 465.1% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $115.47 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.15 and a 12-month high of $145.61. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 6.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,835.55. This trade represents a 11.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

