Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Director Sells $19,942.98 in Stock

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) Director John T. Bigalke sold 1,137 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $19,942.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,867.40. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Premier Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $18.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -182.08 and a beta of 0.43. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $23.56.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Premier’s payout ratio is presently -840.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PINC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Premier from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premier

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Premier



Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

