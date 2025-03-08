Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Short Interest Update

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 457,400 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the January 31st total of 527,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,287.0 days.
Pro Medicus Stock Performance
Shares of Pro Medicus stock opened at $157.16 on Friday. Pro Medicus has a 52-week low of $63.70 and a 52-week high of $187.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.18.
About Pro Medicus
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pro Medicus
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Pro Medicus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Medicus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.