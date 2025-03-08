Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Short Interest Update

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 457,400 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the January 31st total of 527,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,287.0 days.

Pro Medicus Stock Performance

Shares of Pro Medicus stock opened at $157.16 on Friday. Pro Medicus has a 52-week low of $63.70 and a 52-week high of $187.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.18.

About Pro Medicus

Pro Medicus Limited, a healthcare informatics company, engages in the development and supply of healthcare imaging software, and radiology information (RIS) system software and services to hospitals, imaging centers, and health care groups in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company offers Visage RIS Visage 7 Enterprise Imaging Platform, a healthcare imaging software that provides radiologists, physicians, and clinicians with access and visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and picture archive and communication system (PACS)/digital imaging software.

