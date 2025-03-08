Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) CFO Sells $203,566.10 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) CFO Howard Fu sold 2,642 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $203,566.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,353,317.50. This represents a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Howard Fu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, Howard Fu sold 8,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $696,000.00.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $73.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.84 and a beta of 0.85. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.46 and a 52 week high of $88.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.94 and a 200 day moving average of $70.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $302.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.72 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 6,069.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.94.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

