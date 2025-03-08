Promising Chinese Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 5th

Duolingo, Diageo, Wynn Resorts, Mettler-Toledo International, and UP Fintech are the five Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are shares issued by companies based in China, representing equity ownership in these firms. They are traded on various stock exchanges such as those in Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong, and their performance is influenced by China’s economic policies and regulatory framework. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Shares of DUOL stock traded down $7.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.09. The stock had a trading volume of 247,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,623. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $357.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 156.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $145.05 and a 52-week high of $441.77.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of DEO traded up $5.22 on Wednesday, reaching $113.53. The stock had a trading volume of 596,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,621. Diageo has a 12-month low of $105.72 and a 12-month high of $151.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.66.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of WYNN traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.06. The company had a trading volume of 632,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,329. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $110.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.76.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $5.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,246.43. The stock had a trading volume of 24,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,210. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,291.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1,326.68. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $1,142.91 and a 52 week high of $1,546.93. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.13.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

TIGR stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,275,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,848,909. UP Fintech has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.86.

