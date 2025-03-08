Promising Gold Stocks To Watch Today – March 7th

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, and General Mills are the three Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares issued by companies that are primarily involved in gold mining and production. These stocks often serve as a proxy for gold investment, with their value influenced by the market price of gold as well as the company’s operational efficiency, production costs, and broader economic factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,395,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,163,168. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day moving average is $35.64.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

KO traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,294,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,515,496. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The stock has a market cap of $308.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.18 and its 200-day moving average is $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

General Mills (GIS)

General Mills, Inc. manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

GIS traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,761,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,931. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $55.15 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.32 and its 200-day moving average is $66.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

